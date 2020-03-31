School calls for curriculum delivery bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times April 1, 8, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed bid proposals for the pickup and delivery of textbook curriculum will be received by the Board of Trustees, Aberdeen School District #58 Administrative Office located at 318 W. Washington, Aberdeen, Idaho 83210 until 2:00 p.m. April 15th 2020. The textbooks will be picked up at Caxton Printers located at 402 Arthur Street, Caldwell ID 83605. Delivery will be located at the Aberdeen Middle School loading dock located at 136 South 4th West Aberdeen, Idaho 83210.

An enclosed reefer trailer with the capacity to deliver up to 43,000 pounds will be required. The textbook curriculum will be on pallets at Caxton Printers in Caldwell, Idaho. A Hyster/forklift and hand truck to load and unload the pallets may be used, but the district does not own a Hyster/forklift. Truck trailers will need to back up to the middle school dock to unload all of the curriculum. The district will notify the winning bidder prior to April 17th, at which time a pick up date will be determined.

Bids will be opened at the above stated place and read aloud, following the closing time for receipt of bids. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at bid opening.

The school district reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.