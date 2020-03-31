Ordinance for nuisance vehicles

Published in The Aberdeen Times April 1, 2020.

ORDINANCE NO. 328

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO, ADDING TITLE 5 CHAPTER 4 OF THE ABERDEEN CITY CODE AS FOLLOWS, DECLARING THE STORAGE OF UNREGISTERED OR INOPERATIVE VEHICLES OR VEHICLE PARTS A PUBLIC NUISANCE, PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES FOR THE VIOLATION OF THIS SECTION; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SAID CHANGE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That Title 5 Chapter 4, Section 1 be added as follows:

Section 1 shall be added as follows:

The long term presence on private property of inoperative, wrecked, discarded, partially dismantled, junked, unused, or unregistered vehicles or vehicle parts contributes to blight and deterioration of neighborhoods and is detrimental to public health, safety, and welfare due to factors such as broken glass, standing water, accumulation of rusted parts, potential environmental damage, and the potential for breeding of vermin, and is hereby deemed a public nuisance. No owner, or person in charge or control of any property within the city, whether as owner, tenant, occupant, lessee or otherwise, shall allow any such vehicle to remain in the open on such property longer than ten (10) days. Persons violating this prohibition may be issued a misdemeanor citation and the city may pursue other legal remedies for removal of the vehicles.

This prohibition shall not apply to a vehicle on the premises of a lawfully operating auto salvage business, auto repair business, towing and storage business, auto sales business, or governmentally operated auto storage area, when necessary to the operation of such business enterprises, nor to vehicles for which a repair or restoration permit has been issued as provided hereinafter.

This section shall also not apply to vehicles in an enclosed building, surrounded by privacy fence, adequately covered by a tarpaulin designed for automobile storage, enclosed within a carport, or so located upon the premises to not to be readily visible from any public place or from any surrounding private property.

Section 2 shall be added as follows:

The staff at City Hall are hereby authorized to issue permits for either restoration work on an inoperative vintage or classic cars or repair of one inoperative vehicle and a salvage vehicle and such vehicle parts as may be necessary for repair under the conditions established in this section. The City is authorized to deny such permits to an owner if the property on which the work will be done is not in compliance with property maintenance regulations set forth in city code. The City is also authorized to revoke any permit if the owner violates the terms of the permit or property maintenance provisions in city code and does not correct the violations within the time prescribed.

Repair Permit. The City may issue a thirty (30) day permit to allow the owner of a vehicle to repair that vehicle on his residential premises by salvaging parts/equipment from another vehicle owned by him, without storing and/or working on the vehicles in an enclosed building. There shall be no cost for the permit.

Restoration Permit. The City may issue a one year permit to allow an owner of a vehicle to undertake a project to restore a vehicle as either a “classic car” (a vehicle at least 30 years old) or an “Idaho Old Timer” (a vehicle manufactured prior to January 1, 1943) to its original condition without storing the vehicle and working on it within an enclosed building.

SECTION 2: That the effective date of this Ordinance shall be after passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Mayor and City Council this 10th day of March, 2020.

CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO

Larry Barrett, Mayor

