Driscoll Brothers full-time seasonal irrigator

Driscoll Brothers Partnership is looking for a full-time seasonal irrigator. This position involves working irregular schedules, long hours and weekends, in all types of weather. The Irrigator responsibilities may include the maintenance and operation of farm equipment, and the planting, irrigating and harvesting of crops. Worker must crouch, bend, lift, and carry items weighing up to 100 pounds. For more details, please request job description. Preference will be given to applicants with 20 days farm/irrigation experience and a valid, insurable U. S. driver’s license. Applications and job description available at Driscoll Management, 2043 E Center St, Pocatello, or email resume to hr@driscollmc.com. Questions call Sarah at (208) 904-4049.