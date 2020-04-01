Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

Our lives are different today. Different than even a week ago. Governor Little’s statewide order to stay home changed things for all of us. The order can be found on the city’s website at http://www.cityofamericanfalls.com/ or on the state’s website at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.

It has changed even for those of us defined within the order as “Essential Personnel” and “Essential Businesses.” I do not believe the change is over and residual effects of the change may be around after COVID-19 ceases to exist on its present scale. Let’s be sure that those changes left in place after the pandemic exhibit the best in each of us.

I have written repeatedly about how sudden change can bring out the very best in us and sometimes to most basal compulsions. Last Thursday I received a call from Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson after he responded to a call from Ken’s Food Market one day after Gov. Little’s order had been issued.

It wasn’t a robbery or criminal call; no it was a call about toilet paper. My heavens you would think that TP was the sustainer of all life the way some folks flock to scavenge what amount is on any shelf in times of crisis. Some folks were even calling to have the owner of Ken’s arrested.

But let’s back up. After the first scare and depletion of TP, milk, eggs, bread, sanitizer and hygiene products Chief Wilkinson and I talked to Rod Garner at length and asked if he would help limit how much of each of these items any one person was allowed to purchase at one time. We further asked that he hold a small amount of each back for the elderly, sick and homebound. To my way of thinking and in a broader socially minded sense Rod graciously agreed to help the city help those unable to help themselves in this time of crisis. So when the police chief calls me because someone is not allowed to buy a 24 pack of TP at Ken’s and can only buy two at one time; thus calling for the arrest of the owner of the store, I see the basal compulsions of the greedy and those unwilling to see each of us as a part of a broader community.

Others were complaining of price gouging; BAH, I paid $20 for a 12 pack in Pocatello three weeks ago; it was the only package left on the shelf. It’s the hoarders causing the price to go up; it is the simple economic principle of supply and demand. FYI, Costco is rationing now as well.

COVID-19 is not an infrastructure problem when it comes to these and other household commodities; it is a social-behavioral and healthcare problem. Take only what you can use for a week and prices on all these things should return to normal. That is what Sally and I are practicing. Hopefully others are too. More important than TP is what to do for the next few weeks during the stay at home order that affects all of us.

If you read this column regularly you know I am a proponent of being outside and exercising. COVID-19 has not changed that too much. It has only changed slightly how we should do it. The intent of the stay-at-home order is to help maintain social distancing, six to ten feet between you and the other person, of those not in your immediate family or living unit. While I have two daughters and their families who live in American Falls, we need to cease all larger family gathering until the order has been lifted. We can still talk on the phone or video chat just not be in physical proximity of each other in distances closer than six feet. Each family unit can still go for walks, hikes, golf or work in the yard, just maintain proper social distancing from those not in the immediate family unit. Camping is still permissible, again if it involves only the immediate family; gatherings of more than ten and especially those of mixed families are forbidden under the order. Depending on the jurisdiction where the violation takes place it will result in at least a warning and those present will be asked to disperse. Should that not work, those involved can be cited with a misdemeanor. For that matter, all gatherings of more than ten persons fall into this category.

Beyond the TP incident at Ken’s I am pleased with your response to the order. I know it is hard; especially for small businesses. Again, please see the city’s website for a link to the COVID-19 Small Business Fact Sheet and how you may qualify for federal relief. Confirmed cases continue to increase around the state; primarily in Blaine, Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties. COVID-19 surrounds Power County to the east, west and north. Total cases at the time of this submission were 310, along with six associated deaths.

Be careful please! While I am not sure if it is possible; it would be most reassuring should no cases be found to have existed in Power County. I know many have been tested, but no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed here. Keep doing the right thing, stay at home if possible, practice acceptable social distancing when you do have to go out, and be courteous in the stores and be aware that everyone has similar needs. Enjoy the Spring as weather permits. Get all that yard work done with grass, leaves and branches neatly put in the alley for Spring Cleanup April 27 through May1; look for the flier in your city billing. Be ready to get back to normal when the stay-at-home order is finally lifted. Thank you for your cooperation and compassion.

Until next week…

Postscript: depending on circumstance this column may be suspended should my time become less available.