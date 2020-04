Food Service Manager-Great Wall Express Inc. in Pocatello, Idaho seeks a Food Service Manager to plan, direct, or coordinate activities of the Company that serves food and beverages and ensure the food hygiene and safety. Must have a master’s degree in Health, Hospitality or related. Mail Resume to: Attn: HR, 235 W Quinn Road, Suite 200, Pocatello, ID 83201.

