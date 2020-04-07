Tomlinson & Associates apartment maintenance

Tomlinson & Associates, Inc. is a diversified, full service real estate company which is primarily engaged in the development, management, and ownership of multi-family rental housing and office properties. Established in 1981, the company has grown to manage over 4,000 apartment units, located primarily in Idaho. Duties include keeping the property and all common areas clean, painting, trouble-shooting and repair of appliances, landscaping, shoveling snow and de-icing property in the winter, ordering supplies and keeping an updated inventory of supplies on hand, general plumbing and electrical skills a plus. Minimum Requirements: Must have a GED. Have 1 year or more experience performing maintenance tasks. Must be able to lift 30 lbs. Must be a minimum of 18 years of age. Must have a valid driver’s license in order to run errands for the company. Qualities that are a Must: Be reliable and able to follow company policy. Have good organizational skills. Have good people skills. Have good time-management and prioritization skills. Be courteous and professional at all times. A complete background check is required before hire and random drug testing as part of continued employment.

Tomlinson and Associates is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider. We do not discriminate on the basis of handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment of employment in our federally assisted programs and activities. To apply, visit our website at www.tomlinsonassociates.com, or visit our property at 201 Lee St. American Falls, ID 83211