Gwen Richardson, 95, formerly of American Falls, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She lived the past two years at Brookdale Assisted Living in Pocatello.

Her graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the Fielding Cemetery in Idaho Falls. A link to view the graveside service will be made available at www.davisrosemortuary.com. An online registry with a place to leave condolences and memories will be available on the website and printed out for the family.