Super villainy and toilet paper

The Moore family is all hunkered down, doing our part to stay at home and watch as much TV as possible. But now, with school being held at home, we are watching educational television, like Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.

No really, a lot of our children’s screen time now consists of our children’s teachers enthusiastically explaining principles over the internet. All those teachers have been doing a great job in their self-videoing; they seem born for show biz. Hopefully they all stay here to teach instead of pursuing careers in Hollywood.

There are downsides to all of us being cooped up together. For example, our three-year-old found out that her arm fits perfectly down a used toilet paper tube, making extended bracelets that look a little like those worn by Wonder Woman. The only problem was that she could only find one used toilet paper tube. Where to find the second was a no-brainer: she just emptied all the toilet paper off of the tube in the bathroom. No! My life savings!

She does look super cute, and super in charge, with huge toilet paper roll bracelets on. The only problem is that she decided Wonder Woman, whom she knows next to nothing about, is a “bad guy.” A villain.

I’ve tried to figure out why she wanted to be a villain instead of a superhero, but the only explanation I could come up with is she has a really, really good bad guy laugh. So now, we live in fear that a Munchkin with toilet paper tube bracelets will jump around the corner at any moment yelling “Bwah ha ha!” Take my word, it is scarier than it seems. Especially if she decides her super villainy is to empty more toilet paper off the full roll.

There’s actually been a lot of upsides too. I know more about how to make online video conference calls than I ever thought I would. A few weeks ago, I would say that Zoom meant that you were going too fast, but now I know what it really means. Boy, do I know what it means.

Our kids actually seem to be getting along better than normal. That is a surprising benefit. But we’re only on week two. We’ll see how that changes as the weeks drag on. They are actually enthusiastic about helping out around the house too, doing dishes and folding laundry. But that might be just because they are bored out of their minds.

The younger children have no idea what is going on. All they know is that every time they ask to go to the library, it is always closed. By the time we get back to anywhere, it will seem so surprising we won’t know what to do with ourselves. It’s a little odd watching TV, because on TV people do things like touch each other and stand next to each other. Weird!