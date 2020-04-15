Bertha Cook, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after battling kidney failure.

Bertha was born on March 3, 1937 in Taylor, ID, to Frank Clark and Rosalia Lords. She was the 11th of 11 children. Following her birth, the family later moved to Idaho Falls, ID.

At the age of 16, she met and fell in love with Amos K. Cook. They got engaged on Amos’ birthday and were married on Bertha’s 17th birthday in Idaho Falls. Shortly after their marriage, Bertha and Amos moved to Manchester, MT, just west of Great Falls. There they would welcome five children into their family: Jeff, Randy, Christine, Diane, and Dennis. The Cook family farmed in Manchester growing sugar beets. Their many hobbies as a family included camping in the mountains and keeping a large and beautiful garden.

On June 24, 1975 they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with all five of their children present.

Some of Bertha’s greatest joys were her grandkids. Spoiling them was always on the top of her priority list. She spent countless hours and money taking grandchildren to the dollar store and buying each of them their own toy. A dollar store trip was always followed by a run to McDonald’s.

On Sept. 18, 2006, Amos passed away in Pocatello, ID.

Bertha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress, making countless quilts for her loved ones. Bertha also enjoyed making her famous cinnamon twists and staying up way too late playing solitaire.

Bertha was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a valiant testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, which she shared with her family. She enjoyed going to her family home evening group each week. She loved serving in the church and completed two full-time missions, in Nauvoo, IL, and the Los Angeles, CA, Family History Center.

Bertha is survived by her children Jeff (Jan) Cook of Blackfoot, ID; Randy Cook of Pocatello; Christine (Darryl) Nielsen of Vaughn, MT; Diane (Kent) Rowbury of Aberdeen; Dennis (Julie) Cook of Buckeye, AZ; brother Vern (Pat) Clark of Idaho Falls; sisters Betty Bolter of Idaho Falls, and Irene (Delmar) Griffeth of Idaho Falls; best friend Pat Cooper of Missoula, MT; as well as 44 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, seven siblings, and many other loved ones.

The family expresses their sincere thanks to the staff at the Idaho Kidney Center in Pocatello, and to the staff of Encompass Hospice for their loving care during Bertha’s final days.

There was a private graveside held on Friday, April 10, at the Taylor Cemetery in Taylor, ID. To watch a recording of the service, or to express condolences to the family, visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com.