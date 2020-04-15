Marilyn Ann Duffin

Marilyn Ann Furniss Duffin returned home on Thursday, April 2. 2020. She was born Nov.12, 1931 in Rose, ID, to parents, Clyde Edward and Mary Christina Furniss. She was later joined by one brother, James Edward Furness.

Marilyn grew up in the Pingree area and attended school there until her sophomore year when she attended school and graduated from Aberdeen High School. During those years, she enjoyed being a drum majorette for the high school band.

She married her high school sweetheart, Vern Duffin, on Jan. 18, 1950 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They just celebrated their 70th anniversary.

They were blessed with a family of eight children: Kathy (Larry) Ames, Cheryl (Art) Meadows, Mark Duffin, Glen (Debbie) Duffin, Marie (Kevin) Fortney, Jeanine (Roger) Bliss, Jim (Becca Ricks) Duffin, and Jeff (Chana) Duffin. Kevin (Tracy) Johns was also a part of the family.

Marilyn was always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society as president and in the Stake Relief Society. She loved working in the scouting program as a den mother, and cheerfully went on many five-mile hikes.

Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She supported Vern on the farm and would bring dinners, warm cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate to the harvest workers. Her children have fond memories of coming home to the aroma of fresh baked bread.

Living eight miles from town made her the taxi for children’s after school activities, practices, games, and lessons. She was always willing to go out of her way to give her children opportunities to grow.

She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. She taught herself to sew and became a beautiful seamstress and quilter. When her family was grown, she pursued her passion for art, taking oil painting classes and being a member of the Art Guild where she developed many close friendships.

Because of her love for family, Marilyn spent countless hours researching family history. She is survived by her eight children, 33 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren (with three more on the way) and two great-great-grandchildren. Her posterity will always feel blessed for having her love and example in their lives.

Marilyn will be interred in the Aberdeen Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings a memorial service will be held at a later date. To express condolences please visit www.zeyerfuneralchapel.com.