Geneva Vanderpool

November 26, 1934 – April 3, 2020

Geneva Jenness Vanderpool, 85, passed away at home on Friday, April 3, 2020. Geneva was born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Council, ID, to Roy F. and Lela E. Hall.

Geneva grew up in Riggins, ID, and graduated from Riggins High School in 1952. She attended college and studied education. She taught school in Boise and then later returned home to Riggins. She worked as a cook at the Circle C Ranch, where she met her future husband, Jess Vanderpool. Jess and Geneva were married on July 28, 1957. They had two children, Arlen Roy Vanderpool and Teresa Kaye Vanderpool. They resided in Riggins until 1977 when they moved to American Falls, ID. She worked for Lamb Weston for nearly 22 years and retired in 2001.

In 2007, Jess and Geneva moved to Nampa, ID. Geneva met many new friends after moving to Nampa, and thoroughly enjoyed her time with them. After retiring, Geneva was able to spend time working in her yard, where she spent many hours working on her beloved flower gardens. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, and visiting friends and family.

Geneva’s greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved to share stories about her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren with her friends and family. She also took great pride in having raised her oldest grandson, Dylan Vanderpool. She was very proud of Dylan. He held a very special place in her heart.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Vanderpool; her son Arlen Vanderpool; her parents, Roy and Lela Hall; her sister, Nadine Hall, her brother, Alvin Hall; and her brothers-in-law, Jim McDaniel and Jose Rivera. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Vanderpool; her four grandchildren, Dylan (Tiffany) Vanderpool, Chantelle Webb, Chad (Felicia) Fogerson, and Keyan (Devonn) Vanderpool; her four great-grandsons, Kannon Claybaugh, Jaxson Vanderpool, Logan Vanderpool, and Leon Fogerson; by four brothers, Keith (Diane) Hall, Arnold (Koret) Hall, Rod (Chris) Hall and Stan (Billi) Hall; four sisters, Wilma (Buck) Kessler, Darlene McDaniel, Glenda Rivera, and Eileen (Dick) Javaux; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.