Glen Walter Horsch passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 75. Glen was surrounded by his wife, two daughters, and granddaughter when he went to be in the glory of our Lord and Savior after a long battle of failing health.

Glen was born on May 22, 1944 in American Falls, ID. He was raised on a farm with his sisters Ruth, Doris, and Vivian. Later in life, his half sister Loretta joined the family. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1963 as an exceptional athlete.

After graduation he married the love of his life Joyce Marie Crane on May 11, 1965. The two have been married and creating loving memories for nearly 55 years.

Soon after they were married Glen was drafted to the army and served his country as a drill sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Upon returning home Joyce and Glen created their family and had three children whom Glen loved and cherished: Tracy, Trina, and Troy.

During this time Glen drove a bus for INEL. Throughout his 30-year career Glen received many safety awards including Top Driver in January of 2007.

Glen’s greatest joy was his family and he was our leader for so many years. Glen’s legacy will continue through his granddaughter, Cearston; five grandsons, Hollden, Jacob, Matthew, Blake, Brock; and his great-granddaughter Peyton.

Glen is survived by: his wife Joyce M. Horsch of Pocatello; two daughters, Tracy (Curtis) Silva of Pocatello, and Trina (Daryl) Klassen, both of Aberdeen; his sisters, Ruth Parrish of Boise, ID, Doris Backstrom of Menifee, CA, Vivian (Paul) Lloyd of Edmond, OK, and Loretta Constantindis of Boise, ID.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Emma and Walter Horsch; his son, Troy Horsch; his uncles, Albert Horsch and Rudy Horsch; his aunt, Caroline Horsch.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations to be sent to either St. Jude’s or the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Memories and condolences can be sent to the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.