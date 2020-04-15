Hugs, handshakes, or nothing at all?

Do you know Dr. Anthony Fauci? If you don’t know who he is, you need to get out more – or rather, maybe you should stay in more to really know who he is. Anyway, he has a pet peeve that he hopes disappears after we all get out of self isolation. He hopes we will remember to be kinder, gentler to each other, and that we will let go of pettiness and hurtful comments.

Just kidding! No, Dr. Fauci really, really doesn’t like shaking hands. He hopes no one ever shakes hands again. I know this, because he said, and I quote, “I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again.”

Fauci is pretty sure that most communicable diseases in this country could be eliminated if only people stop shaking hands. I don’t think Dr. Fauci has ever been into any mosh pits lately, where scantily clad young people jump up and down while slamming into each other. That seems like it might spread just a few more germs than shaking hands.

President Donald Trump readily agrees with Fauci about handshakes. He too has been verbal about his dislike about shaking hands. Maybe it makes his hands look too small?

So these are the people in charge of the country now. No wonder we are in isolation. A world without handshakes was their dream all along.

If we can’t shake hands, then can we hug? My guess would be no. But there are several scientifically proven facts that hugging is good. It lowers your blood pressure and your heart rate. It improves your sleep and reduces stress. So can we hug? What about hugging, Dr. Fauci?

I’m okay with a little less hugging. Personally, I don’t mind a good handshake, just as long as it is not too strong or too weak (nobody wants to feel like they’re hurt or let down after a handshake). But I’m not a big hugger, unless I’m hugging my wife or my kids, then I can’t get enough.

But some people are natural huggers, They run around, throw their arms around just anyone. They have the opposite effect on me: they make my blood pressure rise a fair amount. Couldn’t we just shake hands instead?

Shaking hands, though, is much too formal. Hugging is a little too intimate. So what are we going to do? High fives? Fist bumps? Noogies?

Somehow, we all need just a little physical touch, whether it’s a hug or a pat on the back. Here’s to hoping that the handshake stays around just a little longer, germs be darned.