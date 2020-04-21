Meeting set for health budget

Published in The Power County Press April 22, 2020.

In accordance with 39-423, Idaho Code, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Budget Committee (consisting of the Chairmen of the eight participating counties’ Boards of County Commissioners) will meet to consider the Fiscal Year 2021 budget request of the District Board of Health. This meeting will serve as the required public hearing.

The Budget Committee meeting will be held at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello, Idaho, on May 28th, beginning at 9:30 a.m., to consider the proposed budget request of Southeastern Idaho Public Health of $6,948,483.

Power County’s requested share is $69,283 compared to $73,612 for FY 2020. More detailed information regarding the proposed budget is available from the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office, 590 ½ Gifford, American Falls, or the office of the Power County Clerk.