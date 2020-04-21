P.C. P&Z plans public hearing

Published in The Power County Press April 22, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

May 5, 2020

7:00 P.M.

NOTICE is hereby given that a PUBLIC HEARING will be held by the Power County Planning and Zoning Board in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Power County Courthouse, 543 Bannock St., American Falls, ID, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

**DUE to COVID-19 it is preferred the public appear via video conference.

Below is the information if you would like to join:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/8418085438

Meeting ID: 841 808 5438

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

Meeting ID: 841 808 5438

The Public Hearing will be held to address:

1. An expansion to an existing confined animal feeding operation.

2. A two-year extension on special use permit #73 for Merrill Materials hot plant.

3. The tabled item from February. Kirk Adkins event center and RV park.

Further information can be obtained by calling Power County Building Administrator at phone 208-226-7625.

Public Comment is encouraged; written comments will be accepted if received in the office of the Building Administrator at the Power County Courthouse prior to April 22, 2020.

Andi Higgins

Power County

Building Administrator