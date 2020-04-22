A.F. City Council cautiously pursues water reduction system

Discusses working group’s idea to raise rates

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council approved seeking bids for a new water-saving metering and probing system for city parks in its meeting on Wednesday, April 15, even though some showed some hesitancy that they should be spending the money in the midst of an economic crisis.

Mayor Marc Beitia said the new system would be necessary for the city as it asks residents to cut back on water. According to civil engineers measuring the water pumped into the city, American Falls residents use more than double the amount of water than the average Idaho city. The only…

