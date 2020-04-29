Austin Forrest Pevo – AKA “Frost Pevo”, 23, of Pocatello, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. He was born to Susan S. Pevo on Dec. 17, 1994. He was the youngest of three siblings.

Austin was born and raised on the Fort Hall Reservation and was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

At the time of his death, he was employed as a laborer. He was a Firefighter for the Sho-Ban Fire Fighters and White Horse, out of Montana.

During his middle school and high school years he played football. During his eighth grade year, they won the championship game B league. He learned to wrestle, as well as played basketball and baseball. He enjoyed helping his grandpa with branding horses.

Austin started pow-wow dancing in tiny tots up until the time of his death. He would travel to various states to compete and sing at the pow-wows. He loved to drum at various ceremonies. Austin was a chicken/round bustle dancer. He also enjoyed playing stick game with his grandpa and other relatives.

Austin is survived by his mother, Susan; brothers, Thomas Pevo, Cory (Arianna) Williams; grandmothers, Elaine Pevo and Angie (Dale Shavanaux); aunts, Berdleen (Dan Sorrell), Trema (Oren Washakie), Alberta (Ted Williams), Daeda Pevo, Debbie Pevo; uncles, Johnie Pevo, Steele Martin (Wendy), and Bob Pevo; Hughes Pevo; and numerous cousins, and nephews/nieces.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Hughes and Mae Lipps Pevo; grandfathers, Kenneth Sr. Pevo and Herbert Pevo; grandmothers, Dorothy Pevo George, Gladys Pevo and Susie Shongutsie; aunt, Delphina (Allen Cootes); and uncles, Kenneth R. Jr. and John Pevo.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at the Bannock Creek Cemetery.

