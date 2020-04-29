Kathy Jolley (Montross)

Kathy Louise Jolley (Montross), 76, of American Falls, passed away at home on April 8, 2020.

Kathy was born Sept. 26, 1943 in Elk City, KS, to Burris and Evelyn Montross.

Kathy was a very down to earth, sassy, and outgoing person and enjoyed visiting with everyone. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed many years on the women’s bowling league in American Falls.

She is survived by: her husband, Richard Jolley; children, Janet Harris and Daryl Jensen; brothers, Raymond, Ernie, Jesse, and Jack Montross; sisters, Wanda Clemens, Jill Newton and Sylvia Montross; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Lyndi Hall; son, Lewis Jensen; sisters, Linda Banks and Dorothy Melencheck. No services are planned at this time.