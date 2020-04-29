May 19 primary election is all absentee this year

Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney signed a Proclamation on April 1, 2020 regarding changes that will be in effect for the May 19, 2020 primary election. Given the growing number of coronavirus cases in Idaho, it simply was not safe for voters, election workers or the larger communities to hold in-person voting for the May primary. Having Idahoans request an absentee ballot and vote at home will protect the…

