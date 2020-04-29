Virtual just ain’t the same as reality

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

I never in all my life thought I would actually think twice to do something my mother asked me to do; but, I did last week. It’s a heck of a thing; these times we find ourselves in. It had been a month or more since I had seen my mom when she called needing help. It was nothing health related thank goodness; which is why I had to think twice.

We maintained “the new normal protocol,” I took care of the task and we caught up a bit in person rather than over the phone. It was really good to see her. It was especially heartwarming to see her doing so well. That life isn’t that way for everyone these days is saddening though.

Two days after I went and helped my mother Governor Little rolled out the state’s plan to Rebound Idaho: https://rebound.idaho.gov/. The plan is laid out in four stages. We are not currently in one of those stages; Stage I begins May 1, this Friday, should all identified criteria and evidence be present.

In Stage I of Rebound Idaho individuals are advised as follows: All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-quarantine. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. Gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Continue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho to prevent influx of out-of-state visitors.

In Stage I employers are advised to: Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Non-essential businesses, other than those excluded in the amended order (https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/) implement plans for reopening demonstrating ability to meet business protocols. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

Restricted employers and accessibility include: Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Bars and nightclubs remain closed. Restaurant dining rooms remain closed. They are encouraged to develop plans for reopening and their ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Places of worship may open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance. Indoor gyms and recreation facilities remain closed, are encouraged to develop plans for reopening and their ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Hair salons remain closed, are encouraged to develop plans for reopening and their ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Large venues (e.g. movie theaters and sporting venues) are closed. Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen. More to follow on Stages 2, 3 and 4 if we get through Stage 1.

If Stage I in fact does happen city hall will reopen on a limited basis Monday, May 4. Those needing to speak with city administration will be permitted into city hall one at a time; please wear a mask and minimize the surfaces you touch. The police side will open similarly. The doors will be clearly signed; please follow those instructions. Appointments will need to continue to be made to see the building administrator and other department heads and superintendents.

On a continuing note from last week’s column, Steven Anderson of Idaho Central Credit Union, has agreed to serve on the Urban Renewal Agency’s board filling out all nine positions. At 6 p.m. on May 6 I will be hosting a Zoom open house on the Urban Renewal Agency, its appointed board, its founding resolution and ordinance. The meeting’s specific information will be published in next week’s Power County Press and posted on the city’s website. I hope to see you there. I am asking for your supporting vote to grant the Urban Renewal Board the authority to receive and screen potential projects for the city council on May 19.

It’s hard to remember what normal was as I schedule another virtual community meeting, Zoom and online classes at school and having to sneak away to help my mother. Keep up the good work, diligence and safety protocols, things will get better. As odd as it sounds I am looking forward to my next face-to-face meeting and hand shake. Virtual just ain’t the same as reality.

Until next week…