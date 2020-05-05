Notice of May county election

Published in The Power County Press May 6, 2020.

NOTICE OF MAY 19, 2020, CONSOLIDATED ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Consolidated Election will be held on the 19th day of May, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, and by Proclamation of Governor Little declaring that there shall be no polling locations for the Primary Election and Consolidated Elections and directing that said elections shall be conducted solely in accordance with the existing absentee voting by mail process.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any person voting, or offering to vote at said consolidated election must be, at the time of the election, (1) a qualified elector of Power County, State of Idaho, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident of the State of Idaho and Power County for thirty (30) days where he/she offers to vote prior to the date of election. An individual who is eligible to vote may register on Election Day by completing a voter registration card and filing of the same through the drop box and communicating the filing thereof with the Elections Office. Election day registrants may prove residence by (1) providing a copy of an Idaho driver’s license or Idaho identification card issued through the Department of Transportation; or (2) providing a copy of any document which contains a valid address in the precinct together with a picture identification card; or (3) providing a copy of a current valid student identification card from a post-secondary educational institution in Idaho accompanied with a current student fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct together with a picture identification card.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in order to vote, every registered elector must complete the application online at idahovotes.gov, make written application delivered to the drop box or mailed to the Election Office, 543 Bannock Avenue, American Falls, Idaho. Provided that the request is made prior to 8:00 p.m. on May 19, 2020, and the returned absentee ballot must be received by the Clerk of the County by 8:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.