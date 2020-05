Our growing dental office is in need of an additional staff member to help out at the front desk! Insurance/Billing knowledge is preferred, but absolutely not required. We are willing to train the right person with the right attitude and personality. Contact us today to apply! Hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Email your resume to driscolldental@gmail.com or stop by our office!

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!