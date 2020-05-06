Keep Julianne Young in office

Paid Letter

To the editor,

We believe Representative Julianne Young is the person we need to continue to represent District 31-B in the Idaho House of Representatives, and here is why. She promised to support and defend conservative and family values. This she has determinedly and faithfully done. She also promised in her previous campaign and election to “…stand up for limited, constitutional government and personal responsibility, and stand up for fiscally conservative policy”. In the past two years she has rigorously kept all these promises. Please join me in voting for Representative Julianne Young in the upcoming primary election. Let’s keep a proven and honest leader and hard worker in our State Legislature.

Daryl and Wanda McCombs