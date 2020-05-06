Thoughts on shutting down, staying at home, and the end of civilization

I talk to a lot of people who feel the stay at home order, given by the governor locally, but really practiced the world over, is the biggest bunch of hogwash they have ever heard of. Some go even a step further, saying those who want to grab power have used the pandemic as an excuse to do just that.

Even if the virus is deadly, the government should not require healthy people to stay home, they say. There are causes of death all around, and people can measure the risk for themselves.

I see their point. It isn’t just about not wanting to be cooped up. It isn’t even about the economic loss. It’s about the balance between safety and civil liberties. When we take the safer route, we always give up liberty, and vice versa.

However, I have listened to a lot of people who have enforced and supported the stay-at-home order. I see their point of view as well.

COVID-19 is a disease that is new and is easily spread. So it has the potential of infecting the entire population at once. This is drastically unlike the flu. With the flu, usually a portion of the population has already been exposed to the strain that is being spread around, so they are not going to get sick. If the strain happens to be one that is in the yearly flu shot, many more people will also be protected. While the flu kills many people each year, it is not infecting the entire population. The potential of this fast-moving disease to affect the entire population at once is one cause for this shutdown.

COVID-19 is deadly. It is not anywhere near as deadly as the 1918 flu, which killed between 10-20% of those infected. Instead, it kills between 1-1.5% (though this is the authorities’ best guess, since the disease is so new). However, this is much more deadly than the seasonal flu, which occurs every year. It is between 10-20 times more deadly than the flu we normally expect.

This makes it a serious health concern. Idaho has had 63 deaths in 45 days. That’s 1.4 deaths a day. In contrast, Idaho had about 240 deaths from car crashes last year. That’s 0.66 deaths a day, not even half as much. A number of these deaths COVID-19 deaths occurred while the stay-at-home order is in place. If we were to close the roads for being too deadly, it would be like we closed the roads, and deaths from car wrecks went up.

For Power County, the math is simple. Power County Hospital has 10 hospital beds. It has three doctor’s clinics, three doctors, and three nurse practitioners. The population of Power County is about 7,600. This means, if all of us were infected at once, about one percent, or 76 people would be deathly ill from the sickness. It doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out that 76 is more than 10, and so the system will be overwhelmed. Power County only has beds for 0.13% of the population.

The same is true for Pocatello. Pocatello’s hospital has 160 beds. The population of Bannock County is about 85,000, and so they have beds for 0.18% of the population, but that’s not counting it as a regional medical center, and so if someone from American Falls or Malad needs a ventilator, they would be there too. New York City has about 26,500 beds. It has about 8.4 million people. That’s enough beds for 0.3% of the population. That was before, of course, the city expanded its beds by building temporary hospitals, which would have to happen here if there was a serious outbreak. Just one percent of the people getting sick is enough to overwhelm the system, and is the main cause for the shutdown.

As many as 25% or more of the people with COVID-19 will have no symptoms, and so are spreading it around unknowingly, creating a worst case scenario for that one percent that is going to die from it. However, those who do get sick can become seriously ill, and would need to stay home for nearly two weeks. This can be really bad if everyone gets it at once. What if three quarters of our police force had to stay home for two weeks? Or our nursing staff? Or our emergency responders?

Faced with that math, it was easy to see why they shut down the whole country. This doesn’t mean we won’t get it—no, it will come here. But by slowing its spread, it won’t overwhelm the infrastructure and cause the end of all civilization. That’s what flattening the curve means—it means we all won’t get it at once, and hopefully the most vulnerable won’t get it at all.

Now was the choice right? Part of closing everything down means shutting down some of our critical infrastructure, like churches and schools. People are afraid to get basic health care, and we are going to see an increase in other health problems. Unemployment exacerbates mental health challenges, as well as having everyone cooped up for so long. It could mean the end of civilization.

So is it worth it? Who knows!

I wonder, as I’m sure many of you have, if we have already had it here. Many of us had a respiratory illness that lasted 10 days or so in February and March. Since only about 10% of those tested have COVID-19, there were probably a lot of other sicknesses going around, and likely most of us have not been exposed to it yet. I wish it had already been through here, but our turn will likely come later.

The other question is how are we going get to back to normal. We have no idea of what normal might be. To be honest, the same questions have arisen after other disasters, and we did get back to normal, and civilization continued. I expect that we will get back to normal at some point in time. I think the staged opening of the economy is the best we can do under the circumstances. Hopefully it is not too early. Hopefully it is not too late.