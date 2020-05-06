A.F. School District makes plans for summer as school year continues for students at home

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The America Falls School District hopes to beef up its summer school options since they have not been able to hold regular classes right now, Superintendent Randy Jensen told the school board during the meeting on Monday, April 27.

The summer school program usually starts at the end of July and goes through August. It serves children from kindergarten through eighth grade with fun, educational activities. If they are allowed to have groups of children together, they hope to expand the number of children above the 100 the program normally has. Jensen said they hope the program gives children and parents a break.

“We think that by July the kids are going to want to get out of their house,” Jensen said. “It’s going to kick start our academic year.”

The school also plans on again having a bus to take children from the …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!