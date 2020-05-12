Published in The Power County Press May 13, 2020.
Notice of Joint Agency and Public Meeting
Idaho Power Company
American Falls Hydroelectric Project
FERC Project No. 2736
On February 27, 2020, Idaho Power Company (IPC) filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) its Notification of Intent to File an Application for a New License (NOI), Pre-Application Document (PAD), and Request to use the Traditional Licensing Process (TLP) for the relicensing of the American Falls Hydroelectric Project (Project). IPC noticed the FERC filing in the Power County Press on February 26, 2020. On April 7, 2020, FERC granted IPC’s request to use the TLP.
As required by FERC, IPC hereby gives notice of a joint agency and public meeting (Joint Meeting) related to the relicensing of the Project. The purpose of the Joint Meeting is to review the information included in the PAD and discuss the data and studies to be provided by IPC. State and federal resource agencies, Native American Tribes, members of the public and other stakeholders interested in the relicensing of the Project are invited to participate in the Joint Meeting.
Traditionally, the Joint Meeting is conducted in-person with an opportunity for a site visit. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns and IPC’s own restrictions and precautions to protect the health and safety of IPC employees and the public, such as limiting interactions with essential critical infrastructure workers, the Joint Meeting will occur virtually, and a site visit will not be available at this time.
Joint Meeting Participation Details and Agenda
The date, time, and opportunity to participate in the Joint Meeting are as follows:
Date: Friday, May 29, 2020
Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (Mountain Time)
Location: Interested parties can participate in the Joint Meeting through Webex or by conference call:
- Webex
- Event Address: https://idahopower.webex.com/idahopower/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5168969269ded99b621d0469fc1b3b53
- Event number (access code): 924 510 752
- Event password: AmFalls
- Conference Line
- 1-650-479-3208 (US/Canada)
- Event number (access code): 924 510 752
The agenda for the Joint Meeting includes:
Welcome and Introductions
Overview of American Falls Hydroelectric Facility and Operations
Overview of the FERC Relicensing Process and Schedule
Review Information Included in the PAD
Solicit Discussion, Comments, Additional Information and Study Requests
Summary and Next Steps
Documents associated with the Project’s relicensing, such as the NOI, PAD, TLP request, and FERC decisions, among others, are available for inspection and reproduction online at https://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/elibrary.asp by searching under docket P-2736.
Questions related to the Joint Meeting can be directed to: David Zayas, FERC Hydro Coordinator, Idaho Power Company, P.O. Box 70 (83707), 1221 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID 83702; e-mail: dzayas@idahopower.com; phone number: 208-388-2915.
