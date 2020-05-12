Published in The Power County Press May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2020.

Richard J. Blok (ISB #10546)

RACINE OLSON, PLLP

P.O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

Fax: (208) 232-6109

Email: Richard@racineolson.com

Attorney for Petitioner

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-0096

SUMMONS

JENNIFER J. TORRES, Petitioner,

vs.

LUIS MANUEL GONZALEZ, Respondent.

TO: Luis Manual Gonzalez

655 Roosevelt

American Falls, Idaho 83211

You have been sued by Jennifer J. Torres, Petitioner in the District Court in and for Power County, Idaho in the case number above.

The nature of the claim against you is for establishing filiation, custody and child support.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the case number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court for Power County at 543 Bannock, American Falls, Idaho 83211 and telephone number (208) 226-7618 and served a copy of your response on the Petitioner’s attorney at Racine Olson, PLLP, PO Box 1391, Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391 and telephone number (208) 232-6101.

A copy of the Summons and Petition Establishing Filiation, Custody and Child Support can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court for Power County or the attorney for the Petitioner. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

Dated: 5/8/2020

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk