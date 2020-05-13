John Suhrke Larsen returned home to be with his eternal companion on May 4, 2020 in Pocatello, ID.

Born in Logan, UT, he was the youngest of eight children born to Holger M. and Rachel May Suhrke Larsen. He married Carma Joy Robison in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on April 12, 1957.

John owned and operated Larsen’s Paint & Glass in American Falls for over 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife on July 12, 2015 and an infant daughter, Jill. He is survived by four daughters: Terri (Jay) Gardner, Pamela (Michael) Butterfield, JoDean (Mark) Peck, Jondrae (David) Reeve; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

We would like to express appreciation for the loving care of the health care workers at Copper Summit and many friends for their kind thoughts. Condolences and memories may be shared and the service viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.