Wayne Clifford Savage, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Wayne was born March 7, 1944, in Pocatello, ID, to Clifford Orlando Savage and Florence Etta Robinson Savage. He grew up and attended schools in Aberdeen.

On Sept. 12, 1969, he married LaDene Kendall in Aberdeen. Wayne served in the US Navy for 20 years, retiring at the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Duty assignment took him all over the world. He served during the Vietnam and the Cold War. While in service to our Nation, Wayne was awarded: Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Sea Service Ribbon and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Their family lived in Mississippi and Virginia before returning to their home in Idaho Falls.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed traveling the world with the Navy, woodworking, fishing, and camping after retirement.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, LaDene Savage of Idaho Falls; daughter, Kimberley (Robert) Hoffenbacker of Idaho Falls; son, Cliff Savage of Idaho Falls; daughter, Deana (Scott) Norman of Idaho Falls; daughter, Karen (Blake) Arave of Shelley, ID; sister, Sharon (Johnny) Blair of American Falls; sister, Jean Phillips of Aberdeen; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stormy Savage.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Ucon Cemetery. Military Rites were performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team.