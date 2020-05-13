Urban Renewal Agency for future growth, not attached to any specific project, A.F. council says

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The biggest misunderstanding about the vote on the American Falls’ Urban Renewal Agency is that the vote is attached to a specific project, said American Falls city council member Kristen Jensen during an online meeting. It is not, she said, but the city wants to approve the agency now to streamline the process if there ever is a project needing it.

American Falls officials held the online meeting, on Thursday, May 7, in advance of the May 19 election on…

