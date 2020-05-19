Legals for the week of May 20, 2020

City of American Falls quarterly report

Published in The Power County Press May 20, 27, June 3, 2020.

David M. Swartley, ISB No. 5230

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

702 W. Idaho St., Suite 1100

Boise, ID 83702

Telephone: (208) 947-7264

Facsimile: (208) 947-5910

dswartley@mccarthyholthus.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No.: CV39-19-0281

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CAVE JAMES KIRTLEY JR., (DECEASED) AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CAVE JAMES KIRTLEY, JR.; ELVA ELMIRA KIRTLEY, (DECEASED) AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF ELVA ELMIRA KIRTLEY; RANAE PAQUETTE; TERESA BYBEE; MARY HOUSTON; WENDELL KIRTLEY (DECEASED), AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF WENDELL KIRTLEY; TOM KIRTLEY; KAREN GUEVARRA; LINDA SYPHUS; DOES 1 THROUGH XX, INCLUSIVE, AS INDIVIDUALS WITH AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY commonly known as 436 Hayes Street, American Falls, ID 83211,

Defendants.

Under and by virtue of an Order for Sale of Foreclosure executed on February 26, 2020 and entered with the Court on February 26, 2020 and Writ of Execution issued on February 26, 2020, out of and under the seal of the above-entitled Court on a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure recovered in said Court in the above-entitled action on February 26, 2020, in favor of the above-named Plaintiff, I am commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale to sell at public auction the real property described in said Order of Sale of Foreclosure and Writ of Execution and to apply the proceed of such sale to the satisfaction of said Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure with interest thereon and my fees and costs.

The property directed to be sold is situate in Power County, State of Idaho, and is described as follows to wit:

LOTS 44, 45 AND 46 IN BLOCK 56 OF ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF AMERICAN FALLS, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, AS THE SAME APPEARS ON THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF POWER COUNTY, IDAHO.

The above-described property is commonly known as 436 HAYES STREET, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 10th day of June, 2020, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m. of said day, at 543 Bannock Ave., County of Power, State of Idaho, I will attend, offer and sell at public auction all or so much of the above-described property thus directed to be sold as may be necessary to raise sufficient funds to pay and satisfy the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure as set out in said Order for Sale of Foreclosure to the highest bidder, for cash or certified funds in lawful money. The time period for redemption of the above property is six (6) months from the date of sale herein.

The Sheriff, by a Certificate of Sale, will transfer right, title and interest of the judgment debtor in and to the property. The Sheriff will also give possession but does not guarantee clear title nor continue possessory right to the purchaser.

DATED this 12th day of May, 2020.

Sheriff of Power County

By: B Morris

Deputy Sheriff

|

Ramsey Storage

will seize units

Published in The Power County Press May 20, 27, June 3, 2020.

Notice

Ramsey Storage will be seizing the units listed below with the intent of selling the contents for the amounts owed or best prices at the time of the sale. The sale or disbursement of the contents will become the sole property of the Storage Company to dispose of at their discretion after the required three (3) advertisements by law. If the owners wish to claim their property within the legal amount of time they may call the phone number listed on the storage.

Unit #40

DAN PHILLIPS

2996 WILLIAMS LANE

AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO 83211

Household and other misc. contents.

|

Ramsey Storage

will seize units

Published in The Power County Press May 20, 27, June 3, 2020.

Notice

Unit #65

BLANCA ALBARRAN

345 JEFFERSON

AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO 83211

Household and other misc. contents.

Unit #65

BLANCA ALBARRAN

345 JEFFERSON

AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO 83211

Household and other misc. contents.

|

Ramsey Storage

will seize units

Published in The Power County Press May 20, 27, June 3, 2020.

Notice

Unit #G

CODY SIMPKINS

925 BRENNAN AVE

POCATELLO IDAHO 83201

Household and other misc. contents.

Unit #G

CODY SIMPKINS

925 BRENNAN AVE

POCATELLO IDAHO 83201

Household and other misc. contents.

|

Disposal

of property

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times May 20, 27, 2020.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit #36 at MCM Storages on 2795 W. 1800 S., Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on June 6, 2020. The last known renter of this unit is Yasira Garza, 450 W. Griffith Trl #13, Pocatello, ID.

|

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press May 20, 27, June 3, 2020.

Nathan R. Palmer (ISB#: 9336)

RACINE OLSON, PLLP

P.O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

Fax: (208) 232-6109

nathan@racineolson.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-0130

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the matter of the Estate of:

ETHEL M. BOWMAN.

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JERRY L. BOWMAN has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 6th day of May, 2020.

RACINE OLSON, PLLP

By: NATHAN R. PALMER

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

|

Set back hearing for John Campbell

Published in The Aberdeen Times May 20, 27, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing in the city council chambers at City Hall on June 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. where all interested persons may be heard. It has been requested by John & Amanda Campbell at 317 W Oneida Ave on Block 130 Lot 1 be granted a Variance of five feet four inches from the front property line. Set back requirement is twenty feet, current set back sixteen feet seven inches.

Anyone wishing to be heard on this issue, for or against, is asked to contact the City Clerk at 33 North Main or call (208)397-4161 prior to the hearing and then attend the hearing at which time they will be heard.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities, if accommodations are needed contact City Hall prior to the meeting.

Stephanie Wallace

City Clerk / Treasurer

|

Set back hearing for Juan Rodriguez

Published in The Aberdeen Times May 20, 27, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing in the city council chambers at City Hall on June 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. where all interested persons may be heard. It has been requested by Juan & Graciela Rodriguez at 49 West Custer Ave on Block 161 T-4112 be granted a Variance of five feet four inches from the front property line. Set back requirement is twenty feet, current set back sixteen feet seven inches.

Anyone wishing to be heard on this issue, for or against, is asked to contact the City Clerk at 33 North Main or call (208)397-4161 prior to the hearing and then attend the hearing at which time they will be heard.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities, if accommodations are needed contact City Hall prior to the meeting.

Stephanie Wallace

City Clerk / Treasurer

|

Zoning change hearing for manufacturing plant

Published in The Aberdeen Times May 20, 27, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing in the city council chambers at City Hall on June 2, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. where all interested persons may be heard. It has been requested by Ladd Wahlen that the East 60 feet of lots 9 to 10 of Block 91 be granted a Special Use permit from Highway Commercial Zone to Industrial Zone. Also, a Special Use Permit be granted for operation of a manufacturing plant at 27 E. Ave.

Anyone wishing to be heard on this issue, for or against, is asked to contact the City Clerk at 33 North Main or call (208)397-4161 prior to the hearing and then attend the hearing at which time they will be heard.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities, if accommodations are needed contact City Hall prior to the meeting.

Stephanie Wallace

City Clerk / Treasurer