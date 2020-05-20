Gregory James Rogers

Gregory James (Jimmy) Rogers passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Idaho Falls, ID.

Jimmy was born March 6, 1959 to George W. Rogers and Sharon Yvonne Rogers in American Falls, ID. He attended school in American Falls and played football throughout his school years, until a knee injury took him out of the game.

He later attended Idaho State University, where he majored in business. He lived in Denver, CO, for many years until he returned to Idaho to be closer to his family, and he remained there until his death.

Jimmy had a huge heart when it came to animals, and there was never an animal he met, that didn’t fall in love with him immediately. He was blessed to have that special kind of spirit. His little dog Keta was his best friend, and when possible they were always together. She was a sickly pup, and he made it his purpose in life to take care of every need she had.

He is survived by his brother George W. Rogers (Joanne) of Rockaway Beach, OR; sister Ida Faith McDaniel (Phil) of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Beverly Hope Walker (Terry) of Shelley, ID; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

Services are pending until later this summer.