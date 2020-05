Six Aberdeen High School juniors will be vying for the Aberdeen 2021 Distinguished Young Woman title on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen Performing Arts Center. Because of the coronavirus, the program will be presented to parents only. It will be shown on Facebook Live by Tiger Productions…

