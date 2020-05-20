Department of Parks and Recreation changes where to register recreational vehicles

Registrations and renewals for recreational vehicles, like boats and snowmobiles, are no longer available at the Power County Assessor’s office, and those seeking a registration or a renewal should not drop them off at the drop box there.

According to Power County Assessor Mary Annen, because the new software has not been implemented in Power County’s Motor Vehicle Department, nor has her team had the…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!