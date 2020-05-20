What follows is gross but it’s not fictional

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

What follows is gross but is not a joke or fictional story. What do hypodermic needles, used condoms and human excrement have in common? Answer, our public restrooms and North City Park and Willow Bay Park. Gross in every sense of the word; yet, within being open one day, two of the above three degradations were found in North City Park after the month long closure.

All three are routinely found over the course of a regular summer in both facilities. I don’t get it, but I do have to address it.

Last week I wrote about knowing my limitations. This week I am forced to assert my authority and some common sense. I have no way of knowing if only one person was responsible for …

