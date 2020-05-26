Legals starting the week of May 27, 2020

Summary Statement for the Arbon School Budget

Arbon School budget hearing

Published in The Power County Press May 27, June 3, 2019.

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

School District No. 383

Power County, Idaho

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a meeting of the Board of Trustees of School District No. 383, Power County, Idaho, will be held on June 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Arbon Elementary School, at which meeting there shall be a public hearing on the maintenance and operation budget for the forthcoming school year.

A copy of the proposed budget as determined by the Board of Trustees is available for public inspection at the school from the date of this notice until the date of the hearing.

This budget hearing is called pursuant to Section 33-801, Idaho Code as amended.

Christie Evans

School District No. 383

Power County, Idaho