Incorrect Graduation Edition

The graduation supplement appearing inside the May 27, 2020, edition of The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times is incorrect. A mistake at the printers mixed up pages from last year’s edition with this year’s edition. Corrected pages, featuring all the graduates from American Falls, Rockland and Aberdeen high schools, will be in next week’s edition.

Graduations are as follows:

Aberdeen High School: Thursday, May 28, 2020 • 7 p.m. • Community Parade

American Falls Academy: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 • 4 p.m. • Brulotte Field (4 guests per graduate)

American Falls High School: Saturday, May 30, 2020 • 7 p.m. • Broadcast on KISU 91.1 FM • Brulotte Field (4 guests per graduate)

Rockland High School: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 • 7 p.m. • RHS Gymnasium (parents only)