Legals starting the week of June 3, 2020

Published in the Power County Press June 3, 2020.

The front doors of the Power County Courthouse will be unlocked starting at 12 noon on Monday, June 1, 2020. Only individuals with specific county business will be allowed in the building. No children should enter the courthouse unless necessary. Upon entry of the courthouse, individuals will be required to wear a mask and utilize the hand sanitizing stations positioned immediately inside the front doors. For the protection of the public and our employees, individuals not complying with the posted requirements before entering will not be allowed access into the courthouse.

We have taped the front sidewalk and front foyer marking areas for individuals to stand in line to allow for social distancing while waiting to enter the courthouse and county offices. To help with social distancing and avoid standing in line please utilize the county’s website, phone, or drop boxes whenever possible.

We appreciate your patience and consideration during this transition due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Disposal of

personal property

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times June 3, 10, 2020.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit #24 at MCM Storages on 489 Johnson St., American Falls, ID, will be disposed of on June 20th, 2020. The last known renter of this unit, Kim Kendall, 201 Lee St. apt A104, American Falls, ID.

Unclaimed

property notice

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times June 3, 2020.

Unclaimed Property Notice

Why would anyone have unclaimed money? Unclaimed money consists of forgotten bank accounts, refund checks, utility deposits, wages, tax refunds and more. The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division acts as a consumer protection agency to ensure forgotten funds are returned to their rightful owners. Check online for your name at YourMoney.Idaho.gov.

Property tax

deadline nears

Published in The Power County Press June 3, 10, 17, 2020.

REMINDER, The 2nd half of 2019 property taxes are due June 20th. However, since the 20th is a Saturday, taxpayers have until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22nd to pay their taxes before penalty and interest are added. We would like to encourage taxpayers to pay early. Paying early will prevent having to wait in line as a result of the new requirements implemented for protection from COVID 19. Please utilize the online or drop box payment options whenever possible. For on-line payments go to http://www.co.power.id.us/treasurer-tax-collector/property-tax-due-dates/. The payment drop box is marked “Property Tax Payments – Treasurer’s Office” and is located in the parking lot north of the courthouse between the bright yellow barriers. For questions please call the Power County Treasurer’s Office at 208-226-7614.

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press June 3, 10, 17, 2020.

Curry D. Andrews,

Macy M. Sprague

Attorneys at Law

ISB Nos. 9315, 11018

ESTATE PROTECTION & PLANNING, PLLC

202 Idaho Street,

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

Facsimile: (208) 226-5255

curryandrews@gmail.com

macymsprague@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-20-0161

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY E. HOWELL, (A.K.A. MARY ELISABETH HOWELL) Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative/Administrator of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: May 28, 2020

Connie Howell

770 Redman Street

Chubbuck, ID 83202

(208) 251-0458

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 28th day of May, 2020.

Curry D. Andrews

Notary Public

Residing at: American Falls, Idaho

My Commission Expires: June 23, 2021