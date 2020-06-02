Farm Bureau Insurance IT specialist

SW Develpr (Pocatello, ID). Devel, support, mntn web apps, enterprise services; integrate in house SW with internal, external SW services; prov devel support, QA and testing. Bachelor’s Comp Sci or closely related. In depth knowledge of: JAVA, MY SQL, JUnit and Git. MUST follow these specific application instructions in order to be considered: Send cover letter and CV to: Josh Stuart, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, 275 Tierra Vista Dr., Pocatello, ID 83201.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!