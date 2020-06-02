Brent Hickman Brent D. Hickman, 55, of Aberdeen, ID, was found deceased on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He struggled with invisible and internal battles that unfortunately got the best of him. He was an amazing family man who always put everyone else’s needs above his own. He passionately loved his wife, his children, and his many nieces and nephews, along with his siblings and close friends. Brent’s family feels that it would be in his character to try to help anyone who struggles with similar battles. If you or someone you know needs help, please don’t hesitate to call: 1-800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Life Line).

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!