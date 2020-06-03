2020 Power County Primary Election Results

Results are in! In the 2020 Power County primary, Josh Campbell is the Republican candidate to square off against Democrat Max Sprague in the election for sheriff in November. Anson Call retains the prosecutor seat. The hospital bond, while gaining over 50 percent of the vote, falls short of the two thirds necessary to pass. The urban renewal agency passes in American Falls, and the Rockland School District levy overwhelmingly passes.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – PUBLICATION