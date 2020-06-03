Academy says thanks for support

To the editor,

Thank you, American Falls for all your support! American Falls Academy was thankful to find out we could have a graduation ceremony and the support of the town last Wednesday truly was amazing. The graduation was short, the family and friends allowed to come was limited, but the pride of the graduating seniors was huge. The outdoor ceremony was beautiful with great weather and having a parade afterwards on the firetruck with police and emergency vehicles made the entire event perfect.

Thank you to Josh McLean, Larry Jones, and all of the personnel connected with them to make this such a memorable event. The community was inspiring as they honked from cars, gave thumbs up signals, lined streets and came out of their homes to cheer for the graduates. The pandemic is scary and can definitely make us feel alone in this time of social distancing and personal quarantine but the support of the town for our graduation was truly inspiring. American Falls is a great town, with amazing residents, and we should all feel lucky to call it home.

Thank you,

Kelly Brannock

American Falls Academy