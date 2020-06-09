Legal Notices starting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Cleanup Progress to be Reviewed for Easter Michaud Flats Contamination

Rockland School District sets budget, hearing

American Falls School District sets budget

Public hearing on block grant

Published in The Power County Press June 10, 2020.Notice of Public Hearing on the Status of Funded Activities The city of American Falls received an Idaho Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $150,000 from the Idaho Department of Commerce. This funding is allocated to the State of Idaho from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These funds are currently being used to replace the playground and surfacing at the Lee Street Park. The hearing will include a review of project activities and accomplishments to date, a summary of all expenditures to date, a general description of remaining work and any changes made to the scope of work, budget, schedule, location or beneficiaries. The hearing has been scheduled for June 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the American Falls City Hall located at 550 N. Old Oregon Trail, American Falls, Idaho 83211. Project information will be available for review at American Falls City Hall. Verbal and written comments will be accepted up to and at the hearing. Information provided at the public hearing will be available, upon request, five days prior to the hearing. Special accommodation or alternative formats for non-English speaking persons and persons with disabilities will be available, upon request, with minimum of five (5) days’ notice prior to the hearing. The hearing will be held in a facility that is accessible to persons with disabilities. For more information, contact Terri Miller at (208) 226-2569. This Notice can be provided in a format accessible to persons with disabilities and/or persons with limited English proficiency upon request. Se le puede proveer esta notificación en un formato accesible para las personas discapacidades y/o personas con conocimientos limitados del inglés a pedido.Marc G. Beitia, Mayor550 N. Oregon Trail American Falls, ID 83211

Reservoir district board meetings

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times June 10, 2020.ANNUAL NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING The Board of Directors of the American Falls Reservoir District will meet in regular session on the second Monday of each month; or in an event of a holiday or lack of a quorum on the third Monday of each month at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the office of the District at 1035 North Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho, effective December 13, 1983, until such time as the Board shall otherwise determine.Debbie FalconburgSecretary to theBoard of DirectorsAmerican Falls Reservoir District