Bus Intel Specialist (Pocatello, ID). Prov rprting and analytical support in form of data retrieval, anal, rprting, dashboards. Work with business and team leads to estab both current and future rprt rqts. Bachelor’s or higher MIS, IT, Comp Sci, Business Analytics or related. In depth knowledge of: database design, architecture, programming; data storage, security; data mining; ETL concepts, implementation; data visualization; data analytics. MUST follow these specific application instructions in order to be considered: Send cover letter and CV to: Josh Stuart, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, 275 Tierra Vista Drive, Pocatello, ID 83201.

