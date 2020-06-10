Business Intel Spec (Pocatello, ID). Provide rprting and analysis support in form of data retrieval, analysis, reprting, dashboards. Work with business and team leads to estab both current and future report reqts. Bachelor’s MIS, IT, or Comp Sci. In depth knowledge of: SQL programming, reporting tools (SQL Server); database design and implementation; data analysis, visualization (Power BI); MIS tools; SDLC; project mgmt, business models; program dsgn, coding, debugging. MUST follow these specific application instructions in order to be considered: Send cover letter and CV to: Josh Stuart, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, 275 Tierra Vista Dr., Pocatello, ID 83201.

