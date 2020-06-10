Don’t cry for me when I’m gone.

Thomas Nihill of American Falls passed away at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from cancer with his special companion with him.

Thomas was the youngest son, born Oct. 22, 1943 to John and Myrtle Nihill of Kensal, ND.

Thomas was a jack of all trades; he drove semi across the country, liked mechanical work, managed a local establishment, farming and woodworking as a hobby. He had many other interests, including fishing, hunting, and trying his luck at panning gold.

He is survived by special companion Mary Remmick; Beverly Kraft, daughter; sisters, Shirley Nihill, Carrington, ND, Jean Hanson (Ken) Fargo, ND, and Sandra Balvitsch, Carrington, ND; and one brother, Pat Nihill (Gertrude), Kensal, ND; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle Nihill; brother, Jack; sister-in-law, Rosie Nihill; niece, Linda Nihill; two nephews, John Nihill and Ken Fehringer.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services, and interment will be in Kensal, ND, at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.