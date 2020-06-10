Elizabeth Serna crowned as Aberdeen’s 2021 Distinguished Young Woman

Aberdeen High School junior Elizabeth Serna was crowned Aberdeen’s Distinguished Young Woman 2021 at the conclusion of the program held Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen High School auditorium.

The theme of the program was “007.” Because of the pandemic, only 50 people were allowed to attend the program. The program was broadcast on Facebook Live, presented by Daylor Bedwell with Tiger Productions.

With six contestants, the program had one group of participants that showed off their fitness…

