Tammy Jean Richardson

1960 -2020

Tammy Wyrick Collins Richardson died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Tammy Jean Wyrick was born on July 29, 1960, the daughter of Charles Wyrick Jr. and Patricia L. Barabe Wyrick in Hyannis, MA.

Tammy came to American Falls in 1976 with her mother, stepfather Jay Gardner, and three sisters. Tammy graduated from American Falls High School, class of 1978. That same year Tammy went to work at Cardinal Market, and she worked there and at Ken’s Food Market to serve her community for 41 years, only having to resign in the late fall of last year due to declining health.

Through the years Tammy was active with the ladies in many local bowling and golf leagues. She enjoyed talking with her great friends Lorna, Charlisa, and Mary Ann about her Lord Jesus Christ.

Tammy married Joey James Richardson on Aug. 27, 2011 in American Falls. She loves her kitties, she loved her home, she loved her job and she loved “her Joey” always.

Tammy is survived by her husband Joey of American Falls; mother Patricia L. Gardner; sisters Terry L. Holden and Tina E. Fournier; nieces Nicole E. Medeiros and Averi M. Fournier; nephew Jarred T. Holden; great nieces Jailynn P. Burke and Savannah E. Holden; Aunt Judith (Barabe) Jones; all of Barnstable County, Cape Cod, MA.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Papa and Neenee; Auntie Shirley; Uncle Phil; stepfather Jay Gardner; and her precious sister Tracy E. Wyrick.

A viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls. Her graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID.

Thank you so much Tammy’s caregivers at Portneuf Cancer Center and Signature Hospice Care. Your compassion and friendship will not be forgotten.

I Am Standing Upon the Seashore

I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until at length she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other. Then, someone at my side says;

“There, she is gone!”

“Gone where?”

Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side and she is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port.

Her diminished size is in me, not in her. And just at the moment when someone at my side says, “There, she is gone!” There are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout;

“Here she comes!”

And that is dying.