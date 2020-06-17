Wulf Lebrecht celebration of life

A “Celebration of Life” for Wulf Arthur Lebrecht will be held at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge
on June 20 from 1-3 p.m.
Mr. Lebrecht passed away peacefully at age 86 on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, with wife Karen by his side. Wulf is survived by his wife Karen, his children, Brian (Annette Johnson) Lebrecht, Andrea (Don) Betzold, Roswita (Pete) Ramsey and Adrian (Amelia) Lebrecht, Cole Hansen, Troy (Beth) Hardy, David (Jennifer) Hardy, his sister Friedrun Strandh (Sweden), brother Goetz Lebrecht (Canada), as well as 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.