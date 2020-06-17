Why parents with juvenile children need to make a will

Legal column

by Curry Andrews

For many young parents, making a will is at the back of their mind. It’s something for old people, right? But a will can help determine what happens to your children if you die prematurely.

No one wants to think about what would happen to their kids if they died suddenly. But thinking about it now can spare your family, and your children, a great deal of worry if it ever should happen.

First, parents need to decide who their children’s guardian would be. They need to consider candidates’ religious views, lifestyle, and if they can accept and handle the responsibility. The next step is to discuss the situation with the person you choose, and if they are willing to take on your children.

These steps are important, because courts will decide what is in the best interests of the children, and can override a will if it is not in their best interest. Most of the time, courts follow the wishes of the parents, especially if the parents spent some time thinking about what they want to happen after they pass away. If parents have additionally enlisted an attorney to determine the best guardian and written it in a will, there is little chance a judge will go against a parent’s wishes.

A will lets the legal system know your wishes for your children and your estate, but it also can give guidance to the guardian who receives your children. An attorney can help negotiate specific details with parents and future guardians.